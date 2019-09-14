Workiva Inc. (WK)’s Financial Results Comparing With SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

As Application Software companies, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 7.47 N/A -1.09 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.62 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Workiva Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. SolarWinds Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Workiva Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, SolarWinds Corporation’s potential downside is -6.77% and its average target price is $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares and 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.