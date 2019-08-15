Workiva Inc. (WK)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.84 N/A -1.09 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.38 N/A 0.38 37.10

In table 1 we can see Workiva Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -14.09% for Workiva Inc. with average price target of $44.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.