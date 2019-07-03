Workiva Inc. (WK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 48 10.41 N/A -1.09 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 24 4.49 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. Its rival Eventbrite Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Eventbrite Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -24.44% for Workiva Inc. with consensus target price of $44.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Workiva Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 51.3%. Insiders owned 4.9% of Workiva Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year Workiva Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.