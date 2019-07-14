Workiva Inc. (WK)’s Financial Results Comparing With AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 49 10.78 N/A -1.09 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 82 17.67 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Workiva Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Workiva Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Workiva Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Workiva Inc.’s downside potential is -27.03% at a $44.33 consensus target price. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 consensus target price and a -42.37% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Workiva Inc. looks more robust than AppFolio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workiva Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.9% and 66.5% respectively. Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year Workiva Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.