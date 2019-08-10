Workiva Inc. (WK) Touches $63.04 High on Aug, 10; EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES (EMIS) Shorts Up By 3.89%

EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. EMIS’s SI was 120,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 115,800 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 1 days are for EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s short sellers to cover EMIS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 10,317 shares traded. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $64.93 target or 3.00% above today’s $63.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.94B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $64.93 PT is reached, the company will be worth $88.11M more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 290,441 shares traded. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 128.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WK News: 03/05/2018 – Workiva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Workiva Helps City of Rochester Streamline Comprehensive Annual Financial Reporting Process; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 06/03/2018 WORKIVA INC – ON MARCH 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CONSENT AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Rev $55.7M-$56.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workiva Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WK); 22/05/2018 – Workiva and Host Analytics Unveil Enhanced API That Streamlines Financial Reporting and Improves Data Accuracy; 07/03/2018 – Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration

Among 3 analysts covering Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Workiva Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Workiva (NYSE:WK) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workiva Inc (WK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How the 10 Best Stocks From Last Year Hold Up Today – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “workiva Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Workiva Stock Climbed 61.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Emisphere Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 31,252 shares or 3.44% less from 32,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,363 shares. Argi Serv Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 17,889 shares.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $510.27 million. The firm offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.