Workiva Inc. (WK) Reaches $50.98 After 8.00% Down Move; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

The stock of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 311,862 shares traded. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 128.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WK News: 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Rev $55.7M-$56.2M; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 41c-Loss 40c; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of lnline XBRL; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 25c-Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workiva Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WK); 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 07/03/2018 – Workiva Sponsors RegTech Data Summit 2018 to Define the Future of Regulatory Technology PolicyThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.35B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $46.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WK worth $187.68M less.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased their stock positions in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 10.64 million shares, down from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Consumer Portfolio Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.09 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.3 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.48 million for 8.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owns 468,464 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 884,783 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.27% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 53,158 shares.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5999. About 357 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

