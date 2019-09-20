Workiva Inc. (WK) Reaches $45.12 After 4.00% Up Move; CHANCELLOR GROUP (CHAG) Shorts Up By 0.8%

The stock of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 66,419 shares traded. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 128.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WK News: 03/05/2018 – Workiva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of Inline XBRL; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of lnline XBRL; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Global Indemnity, Workiva, China Tel, Renewable Energy Grou; 06/03/2018 WORKIVA INC – ON MARCH 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CONSENT AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 12/04/2018 – Workiva Helps City of Rochester Streamline Comprehensive Annual Financial Reporting Process; 07/03/2018 – Workiva Sponsors RegTech Data Summit 2018 to Define the Future of Regulatory Technology Policy; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk PlatformThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.09B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $46.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WK worth $83.48 million more.

CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. CHAG’s SI was 50,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 507 days are for CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG)’s short sellers to cover CHAG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0034 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workiva, BlackLine release joint financials platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workiva: Global Expansion Is A Double-Edged Sword – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Julie Iskow Named Chief Operating Officer of Workiva – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Workiva (NYSE:WK) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Workiva Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Chancellor Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $230,826. It operates through Production and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates approximately five oil wells in Gray County in the Texas Panhandle, including four actively producing oil wells and one water disposal well.