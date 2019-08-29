Workiva Inc. (WK) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparing side by side

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.04 N/A -1.09 0.00 Medallia Inc. 39 12.91 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Medallia Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Workiva Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Medallia Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Workiva Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

On the other hand, Medallia Inc.’s potential upside is 34.16% and its average target price is $47.56.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workiva Inc. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.