Workiva Inc. (WK) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) Contrasting side by side

Both Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 51 10.25 N/A -1.09 0.00 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Workiva Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, LINE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$44.33 is Workiva Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -23.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workiva Inc. and LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year Workiva Inc. had bullish trend while LINE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors LINE Corporation.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.