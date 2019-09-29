Workiva Inc. (WK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Workiva Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Workiva Inc. has 6.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Workiva Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 66,912,850.81% 534.90% -22.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Workiva Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 31.71M 47 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Workiva Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workiva Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has stronger performance than Workiva Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Workiva Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Workiva Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Workiva Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.