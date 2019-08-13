Workiva Inc. (WK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Workiva Inc. has 67.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Workiva Inc. has 6.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Workiva Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.90% -22.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Workiva Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. N/A 52 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Workiva Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

Workiva Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential downside of -28.38%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 122.96%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Workiva Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workiva Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Workiva Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Workiva Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Workiva Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Workiva Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.