Workiva Inc. (WK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Application Software company, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Workiva Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Workiva Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.90% -22.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Workiva Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. N/A 53 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Workiva Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workiva Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Workiva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Workiva Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Workiva Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Workiva Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.