Workiva Inc. (WK) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Comparing side by side

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.84 N/A -1.09 0.00 Inpixon 1 0.64 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Workiva Inc. and Inpixon’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Workiva Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Inpixon has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Inpixon which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Inpixon can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

Workiva Inc. has a -14.09% downside potential and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Inpixon are owned by institutional investors. Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Inpixon shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has 60.18% stronger performance while Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats Inpixon.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.