Workiva Inc. (WK) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.06 N/A -1.09 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.03 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a consensus price target of $67.5, with potential upside of 22.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 92% respectively. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Workiva Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.