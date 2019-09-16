Workiva Inc. (WK) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Comparing side by side

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 7.47 N/A -1.09 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 5 0.60 N/A -138.27 0.00

Demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Workiva Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workiva Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0.7% respectively. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Workiva Inc. had bullish trend while Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.