Workiva Inc. (WK) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Contrasting side by side

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.07 N/A -1.09 0.00 Appian Corporation 38 14.85 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Workiva Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Appian Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Workiva Inc. and Appian Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -25.86% and its consensus price target is $41.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has stronger performance than Appian Corporation

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.