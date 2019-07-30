Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Reaches $4.39 52-Week High; Shorts at Avrobio (AVRO) Raised By 16.63%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) had an increase of 16.63% in short interest. AVRO’s SI was 694,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.63% from 595,300 shares previously. With 269,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s short sellers to cover AVRO’s short positions. The SI to Avrobio Inc’s float is 6.76%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 62,014 shares traded. AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.52 target or 3.00% above today’s $4.39 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $287.34M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $4.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.62 million more. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.1799 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3899. About 1.84 million shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has declined 28.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 26/04/2018 – TRAACKR – SERIES B FUNDING LED BY WORKHORSE CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – Workhorse W-15 Extended Range Electric Pickup Truck Begins Six-City East Coast Tour; 23/05/2018 – Soccer-Workhorse Matic out to pull Serbia’s World Cup strings; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and manufactures battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company has market cap of $287.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops cloud and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company has market cap of $538.48 million. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease.

