Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Reaches $4.04 After 5.00% Down Move; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding By $2.31 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Omnicom Group (OMC) stake by 93.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 32,015 shares as Omnicom Group (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 66,233 shares with $4.83M value, up from 34,218 last quarter. Omnicom Group now has $16.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 113,701 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 1.06 million shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 14/03/2018 Workhorse Group 4Q Loss $12.5M; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly™ Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 21/03/2018 – Nation’s First Electric Delivery Van, Developed by Workhorse, Coming to San Francisco; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery VanThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $267.39 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $3.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WKHS worth $13.37M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 10.06% above currents $77.23 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $84 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of OMC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Northern Trust has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Td Asset Management Inc invested 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,651 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). M&R Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Limited has 2.58% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 6.70M shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp & Tru has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.03% or 165,021 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 49,232 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Conning stated it has 576,334 shares. Alpha Windward Limited has invested 0.32% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Scotia invested in 0.01% or 8,444 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 230,041 shares to 27 valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 11,370 shares and now owns 220,787 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.