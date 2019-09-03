Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Reaches $3.95 After 6.00% Down Move; WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 1.18M shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 14/03/2018 Workhorse Group 4Q Loss $12.5M; 21/05/2018 – Workhorse Group Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 30/04/2018 – Workhorse Group Closes Private Placement; 24/05/2018 – Workhorse W-15 Extended Range Electric Pickup Truck Begins Six-City East Coast Tour; 23/05/2018 – Soccer-Workhorse Matic out to pull Serbia’s World Cup strings; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Nation’s First Electric Delivery Van, Developed by Workhorse, Coming to San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – TRAACKR – SERIES B FUNDING LED BY WORKHORSE CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Automakers put pedal to the metal on electric vehiclesThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $263.30 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $3.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WKHS worth $15.80M less.

Among 2 analysts covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has $15 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.63’s average target is 5.71% above currents $13.84 stock price. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. See WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14.25 Maintain

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $789.95 million. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 7,013 shares traded. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Introduction To Canadian REITs – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 06, 2017 is yet another important article.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and manufactures battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company has market cap of $263.30 million. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops cloud and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

More notable recent Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workhorse rallies on trader chatter – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workhorse to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Risky Workhorse: 300% Stock Returns After General Motors Disclosed Talks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group and XPEL among consumer gainers; Tata Motors and Lifeway Foods in losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.