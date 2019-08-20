Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Reaches $3.59 After 7.00% Down Move; Sandy Spring Bancorp Has 1.64 Sentiment

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 931,466 shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly™ Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 23/05/2018 – Soccer-Workhorse Matic out to pull Serbia’s World Cup strings; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – TRAACKR – SERIES B FUNDING LED BY WORKHORSE CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEETThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $237.61 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $3.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WKHS worth $16.63 million less.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 74 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stock positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 23.60 million shares, up from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and manufactures battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company has market cap of $237.61 million. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops cloud and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. C. markets. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for 390,501 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 46,697 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 844,793 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 1.25% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 589,208 shares.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 15,511 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500.

