Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Reaches $3.57 After 4.00% Down Move; Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Sellers Decreased By 1.82% Their Shorts

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) had a decrease of 1.82% in short interest. RNDB’s SI was 5,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.82% from 5,500 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB)’s short sellers to cover RNDB’s short positions. The SI to Randolph Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.11%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 425 shares traded. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RNDB News: 15/03/2018 Envision Bank Delivers Full Service Residential Lending in Braintree; 17/04/2018 – 63 New England Veterans set for 50th Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 689,138 shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – Soccer-Workhorse Matic out to pull Serbia’s World Cup strings; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 14/03/2018 Workhorse Group 4Q Loss $12.5M; 21/03/2018 – Nation’s First Electric Delivery Van, Developed by Workhorse, Coming to San Francisco; 21/05/2018 – Workhorse Group Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 24/05/2018 – Workhorse W-15 Extended Range Electric Pickup Truck Begins Six-City East Coast TourThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $236.29 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WKHS worth $9.45M less.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Randolph Savings Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses. The company has market cap of $85.38 million. The firm offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, including checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposits; and IRAs. It has a 75.23 P/E ratio. It also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as investment securities.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and manufactures battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company has market cap of $236.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops cloud and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.