Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Reaches $3.42 After 8.00% Up Move; Acme United CORPORATION. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shorts Decreased By 37.31%

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.0574 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4226. About 338,037 shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 20/04/2018 – DJ Workhorse Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WKHS); 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly™ Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 30/04/2018 – Workhorse Group Closes Private Placement; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric AxleThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $226.53 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WKHS worth $18.12 million more.

Acme United CORPORATION. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) had a decrease of 37.31% in short interest. ACU’s SI was 4,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 37.31% from 6,700 shares previously. With 21,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Acme United CORPORATION. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)’s short sellers to cover ACU’s short positions. The SI to Acme United CORPORATION.’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 934 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 5.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 Rev $140M; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corporation Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and manufactures battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops cloud and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $66.71 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.