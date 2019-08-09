Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Comparing side by side

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 2 353.31 N/A -0.69 0.00 Standard Motor Products Inc. 48 0.90 N/A 2.68 17.19

Table 1 highlights Workhorse Group Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Workhorse Group Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Standard Motor Products Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workhorse Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Standard Motor Products Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Standard Motor Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workhorse Group Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 80.1% respectively. Workhorse Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. has 882.95% stronger performance while Standard Motor Products Inc. has -5% weaker performance.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.