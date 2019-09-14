Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Comparison side by side

Both Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 2 513.75 N/A -0.69 0.00 Lear Corporation 134 0.39 N/A 15.66 8.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Workhorse Group Inc. and Lear Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Workhorse Group Inc. and Lear Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8% Lear Corporation 0.00% 20.7% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Workhorse Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lear Corporation has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Workhorse Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lear Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Lear Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. and Lear Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lear Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

Competitively Lear Corporation has an average target price of $151.33, with potential upside of 19.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Workhorse Group Inc. and Lear Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 0%. Insiders held 2% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. has stronger performance than Lear Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lear Corporation beats Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.