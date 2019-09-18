Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Workhorse Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.80% -292.80% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Workhorse Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

The potential upside of the peers is 40.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workhorse Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. has stronger performance than Workhorse Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Workhorse Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Workhorse Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. In other hand, Workhorse Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Workhorse Group Inc.’s competitors beat Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.