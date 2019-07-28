Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Comparison side by side

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 2 462.81 N/A -0.74 0.00 Aptiv PLC 79 1.48 N/A 3.91 19.21

Table 1 demonstrates Workhorse Group Inc. and Aptiv PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aptiv PLC has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workhorse Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Aptiv PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Aptiv PLC can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Workhorse Group Inc. and Aptiv PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv PLC 1 1 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptiv PLC is $89.6, which is potential 8.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares and 98.8% of Aptiv PLC shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aptiv PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. -26.04% 213.35% 96.47% 120.22% -28.73% 271.21% Aptiv PLC -5.87% -16.36% -5.63% -0.77% -21.6% 21.88%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. has stronger performance than Aptiv PLC

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aptiv PLC beats Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.