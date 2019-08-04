Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined While Bares Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Share Price Declined, Clearline Capital LP Boosted by $5.07 Million Its Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.16% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 973,766 shares traded or 68.58% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.23M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.83. About 2.47 million shares traded or 44.57% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $178,756 activity. 2,500 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David. MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,099 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 106,164 shares. Zweig reported 0.12% stake. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.09% or 168,100 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 884,018 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 47,100 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 116,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 216 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,280 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp invested 0.01% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 361,348 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 16,261 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc owns 8.93M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.12% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 236,305 shares stake. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,935 shares. California-based Capital World Invsts has invested 0.25% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hudock Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 78 shares. Winslow Management Llc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nomura Holdings has 75,659 shares. Goelzer Inv Management reported 5,089 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 98,803 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 1,995 shares. 10,650 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 301,159 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $99.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).