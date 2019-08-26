Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined While Coatue Management Has Cut by $1.64 Million Its Position; Private Management Group Cut Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 34,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 592,567 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 627,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 508,106 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 8,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 115,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 124,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $193.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset invested in 838,150 shares. Blackrock Inc has 11.94M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 57,786 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 41,509 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 15,807 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.27 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 21,866 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has 34,307 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Axiom Llc De owns 33,145 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Franklin Resource Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares to 238,063 shares, valued at $25.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 256,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Research Investors has 0.25% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4.06M shares. Jefferies Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 3,992 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,160 shares. 121,770 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Lp. 405 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Bares Cap Mngmt owns 9.93% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1.83M shares. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 73,927 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 164 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 283,997 shares. Products Lc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Legal And General Public Ltd Com invested in 769,911 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 24,141 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Comm Fincl Bank owns 2,138 shares. Miles reported 1,781 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 91,047 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $669.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 31,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).