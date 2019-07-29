Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed by $35.28 Million Its Stake; Sloane Robinson Llp Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $29.92 Million as Shares Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 183,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 933,246 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 10.34 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Not Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday: Great Company, But I Think I’ll Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4.90M shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $399.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).