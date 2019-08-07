Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding; As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Shares Declined, Cortland Advisers Lifted by $7.43 Million Its Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.60M shares traded or 91.95% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 3,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $187.33. About 1.21 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 14,440 shares to 69,349 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).