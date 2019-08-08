Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined While Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.62 Million; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $1.27 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 1.41M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 150,470 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Com accumulated 1.56M shares. Meeder Asset reported 161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 3,586 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hudock Cap accumulated 78 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 100 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.31% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 62,604 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,138 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 29 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Fincl Architects owns 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 196 shares. Agf Invests holds 204,405 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 1,436 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) by 82,300 shares to 328,439 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Muni Fd Inc (NBH) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bd Fd (VBF).