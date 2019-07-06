Workday (WDAY) Stake Boosted by Banbury Partners Llc; John G Ullman & Associates Increases Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, up from 200,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 2.10 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – GSK GETS FDA OK OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA FOR USE IN CHILDREN; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION; 28/03/2018 – Mioody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 11/05/2018 – Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Decision to Affirm GSK’s Ratings Is Reflection That Proceeds From Planned Asset Sales Could Be Used to Reduce Leverage; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 05/03/2018 – GSK: Interim Results are from Phase IIIb Study; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Pretax Pft GBP1.11B

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,717 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.