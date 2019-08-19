Workday (WDAY) Shares Declined While Css Trimmed by $398,784 Its Holding; Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $7.92 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 100,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 35,853 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 136,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 478,936 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%

Css Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 2,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 3,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $187.8. About 1.18M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,144 shares to 3,977 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys by 103,095 shares to 188,628 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 252,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.