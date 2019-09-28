Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $624,430; Element Capital Management Cut Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $2.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 152.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 2.23M shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 9,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 13,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 22,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 29,717 shares to 50,197 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,700 shares to 3,783 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,837 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 17,074 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 31,701 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank has 95 shares. Winfield Associate holds 2,125 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,894 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Carroll Financial Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 2,256 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 510 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ww Asset Management reported 5,297 shares. Fiera reported 13,691 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Clearbridge Invs holds 209,514 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.