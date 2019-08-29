Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 7,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 51,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 44,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 14.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 1.75M shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 312 shares to 12,049 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,933 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.