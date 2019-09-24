Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Boosted Holding; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $5.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 688,096 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 83,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 940,509 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 11,570 shares to 18,430 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares to 158,700 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 15,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,069 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK).

