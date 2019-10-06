Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose While Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 22,280 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 25,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 203,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 196,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.31M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.53 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.00M for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $59.20 million activity. HEILBRONN CHARLES bought $58.89M worth of stock or 243,849 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hudock Capital Gru Llc invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Signature & Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt owns 17,745 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 34,074 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 102,124 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.07% or 34,889 shares. Horizon Invs Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 661 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 3.28% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 79,520 shares. Bath Savings Co holds 7,375 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.43% or 10,477 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 9,162 are held by Cibc World Mkts.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Up 19% in 3 Months on Strategic Efforts – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ULTA Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ulta Beauty, Davita And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,352 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 495,000 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $130.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 265,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 32,289 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,915 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 28,673 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cwm Llc stated it has 1,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 10,722 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,255 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research accumulated 1,861 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 17,074 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 80,554 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 12,357 are held by Scholtz Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.