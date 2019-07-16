Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Position; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $3.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 15,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,458 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,136 shares as the company's stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 31,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $218. About 1.66 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08 million on Wednesday, January 23. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33M.

