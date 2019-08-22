Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.62 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $193.37. About 1.14M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldg Pte invested 1.26% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 71,800 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 201,676 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 8.93 million were reported by Vanguard Gru. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 0.31% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 121,770 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 111 shares. 10,604 are held by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 0.06% or 2,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 58,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory Corp reported 1,516 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust Co invested in 0.02% or 1,693 shares. Citigroup stated it has 219,330 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 1,436 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv owns 1.42 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Harvest Management Limited owns 45,001 shares. Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services has 1.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jefferies Gru Llc has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 108,359 shares. Fort LP accumulated 0.73% or 32,731 shares. Decatur Mgmt owns 90,039 shares. Osborne Prns Mgmt Llc reported 76,113 shares stake. Comm Bancorporation reported 311,651 shares. 130,393 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 97,719 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.54% or 459,816 shares.