Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Stake by $527,040 as Stock Declined; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Conocophillips (COP)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 24,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 204,993 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 251.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 94,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 131,799 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80 million, up from 37,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 481,492 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 8,636 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 27 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,826 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 195,938 shares. 8,534 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.27% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd reported 6,253 shares. Cibc Ww, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,486 shares. Architects Inc accumulated 196 shares. 15,138 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Lc reported 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.08% or 50,637 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,999 shares to 23,010 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

