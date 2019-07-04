Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Bokf Cut Its Stake; Torray Has Upped Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Stake by $1.20 Million

Bokf decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 5,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 30,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 873,821 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Torray Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 274.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16,923 shares to 47,002 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 16,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,667 shares to 27,909 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 86,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 12 sales for $60.86 million activity. DUFFIELD DAVID A had sold 304,404 shares worth $50.01 million. The insider MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523. Sisco Robynne sold $996,435 worth of stock or 6,048 shares. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05 million. Shaughnessy James P had sold 1,545 shares worth $254,729. Stankey Michael A. had sold 1,800 shares worth $296,776.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.