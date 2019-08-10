Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Upped Position by $11.01 Million; Crow Point Partners Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Raised by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 57,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.77 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 229,851 shares to 321,925 shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 55,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,538 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings.

