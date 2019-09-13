Workday (WDAY) Position Maintained by Goelzer Investment Management Inc; Stevens Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Caci Intl (CACI)

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 698.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 20,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 23,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 2,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 144,176 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 150.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 1.55M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,324 shares to 2,654 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 30,989 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 66,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,030 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).