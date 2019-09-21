Workday (WDAY) Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems; National Investment Services Lowered Its Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) as Stock Price Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 31,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 24,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346,000, down from 56,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 996,541 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 27,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13 million shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,556 shares to 877,894 shares, valued at $173.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,165 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.68M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.