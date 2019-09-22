Workday (WDAY) Position Has Upped by Ithaka Group Llc; Folketrygdfondet Increases Position in Nokia (NOK)

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 3.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 24.80 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.27 million, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 23.94 million shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 83,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Management accumulated 10,722 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Com has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 1.45M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Barbara Oil stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 60,803 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability holds 12,351 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tcw Gru Incorporated holds 188,731 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.13% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bp Public Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 15,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 23,607 shares. Cap Ww Investors, a California-based fund reported 5.67M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 27,076 shares.