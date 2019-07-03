Workday (WDAY) Market Value Rose While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 873,821 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 12,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 949,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.99M, up from 937,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 12 insider sales for $60.86 million activity. The insider MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523. $254,729 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Shaughnessy James P on Tuesday, January 15. On Wednesday, January 9 Bozzini James sold $5.40 million worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 32,250 shares. The insider Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465. On Tuesday, January 15 Sisco Robynne sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 6,048 shares. DUFFIELD DAVID A had sold 304,404 shares worth $50.01M on Monday, January 7.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Workday, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 28th Options Now Available For Workday (WDAY) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Debates Workday’s Q1 Report – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday Is Escaping The Tech Slaughter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diversified Communications holds 1,693 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 361,348 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fosun Interest Ltd holds 4,900 shares. Bluestein R H And Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Street Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.1% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 195,938 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Shine Advisory Service holds 148 shares. 8,534 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Llc. Cookson Peirce &, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,664 shares. Daiwa Incorporated owns 11,430 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96M shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.