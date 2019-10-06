Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined While Ithaka Group Has Increased Holding by $331,895; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Lowered Its Position by $9.98 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 35,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 99,832 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.04 million, down from 135,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.72. About 555,429 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 83,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.53M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

