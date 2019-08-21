Workday (WDAY) Holding Raised by Banbury Partners Llc; Emory University Cut Its Incyte (INCY) Holding by $615,158 as Stock Value Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 7,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 35,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 122,292 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE AND INCYTE EXPAND CLINICAL COLLABORATION EVALUATING COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES IN ADVANCED RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $191.08. About 266,327 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 33,500 shares. 44,454 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Lau Associate Llc invested in 0.55% or 12,532 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 251,667 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 81 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Franklin Res holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 235,481 shares. Asset One stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cleararc Inc owns 4,312 shares. Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 62,235 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 6,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Cambiar Investors Ltd Company invested in 80,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 98,074 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc owns 68,092 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,314 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Wealth Architects Limited Liability stated it has 0.6% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bluestein R H & Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 44,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 779,494 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 3,586 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 279,642 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com has 54,885 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2,736 shares. Moreover, Aviance Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,174 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).