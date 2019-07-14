Workday (WDAY) Holding Increased by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc; Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Shareholder Ares Management Lowered Its Holding

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 200,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,928 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 439,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 72,357 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,124 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 9,896 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Scout Inc accumulated 1.03% or 260,148 shares. Sfe Counsel has 0.37% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,235 shares. Moreover, Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP has 0.22% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,125 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Suntrust Banks holds 13,247 shares. Seatown Pte Limited reported 55,500 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 168,435 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 448,362 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.05% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. 40,100 were reported by Korea Invest Corp. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,084 shares. 195,588 were reported by Tcw Group. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 26,947 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $296,776 was made by Stankey Michael A. on Tuesday, January 15. BHUSRI ANEEL had sold 6,370 shares worth $1.05M on Tuesday, January 15. $570,465 worth of stock was sold by Dermetzis Petros on Tuesday, January 15. 3,483 shares were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano, worth $573,755. 6,048 shares valued at $996,435 were sold by Sisco Robynne on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $254,729 were sold by Shaughnessy James P on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Great Company, But I Think I’ll Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Workday’s (WDAY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday’s Less Obvious Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.59 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Management Inc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Coe Cap Mngmt holds 1.02% or 42,299 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 1,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 25 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 329,446 shares. 61,645 are held by D E Shaw. Botty Lc reported 2,965 shares stake. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 193,919 shares. Spectrum Mngmt has 95 shares. Global Endowment Management LP accumulated 35,000 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 5.06M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Inc invested in 11,763 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 31,086 shares. 15,542 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake.