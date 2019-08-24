Workday (WDAY) Holder Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Upped Holding by $609,020

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8230% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 232,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 648,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09M, up from 416,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.09M shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caledonia Mng Corp Plc by 82,000 shares to 41,641 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 216,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,615 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communication has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,439 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks accumulated 8,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pittenger And Anderson has 6,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.55% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.86% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,278 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 200 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc invested in 4,095 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,157 shares. 142,885 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 5,887 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 5,100 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 375,899 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 60,077 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $571.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 66,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54M shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).